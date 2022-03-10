News Lynn Fire Department Promotions by Journal Staff • March 10, 2022 • 0 Comments Six new Lynn Firefighters were promoted at the City Council Chamber. Chief Stephen Archer expressed how everyone is proud of these firefighters’ accomplishments as he stated, “These new officers will be so important now and into the future with the Lynn Fire Department; they are so proud to serve the city.” The promoted officers are District Chief Joseph Zukas, Captain Ryan Brown, Captain Jon Godbout, Lt. Estarlo Abreau, Lt. Andre Painchaud, and Lt. Chris Fountain. According to Chief Archer these new officers are quality individuals and he urged, “Please continue to support them and continue to be there for them. Being a firefighter can be a very tough job at times; we are here to protect the city.” Pictured are District Chief Joseph Zukas, Capt. Ryan Brown, Capt. Jon Godbout, Lt. Estarlo Abreau, Lt. Andre Painchaud, Lt. Chris Fountain, Mayor Jared Nicholson, Deputy Chief Arthur Richard, and Chief Stephen Archer.