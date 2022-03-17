Lynn Native Serves Aboard Floating Airport USS Carl Vinson

By Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jeffery Tilghman Williams, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Airman Joshua Hartman, a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Hartman joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Hartman serves as an aviation boatswain’s mate (handling). “I was inspired to join the military by family members who had previously served,” said Hartman. “I was also looking for new experiences.” Growing up in Lynn, Hartman attended Lynn Classical High School and graduated in 2010. Today, Hartman relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Lynn to succeed in the military. “I have applied the mindset of pushing forward through adversity to my Navy career, which I adopted from my upbringing,” said Hartman.

“Working hard and staying focused is critical to accomplishing your goals in life.” Aircraft carriers provide unique capabilities and survivability. They are a powerful exhibition of the American Navy’s legacy of innovation, technological evolution, and maritime dominance, according to Navy officials. USS Carl Vinson, like each of the Navy’s aircraft carriers, is designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, Carl Vinson is a self-contained mobile airport. Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. Carrier strike groups have the unique advantage of mobility, making them far more strategically advantageous than fixed-site bases. No other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility, and the combat capability of its air wing.

The Carl Vinson and its crew recently returned to San Diego following an eight-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets areas of operation. “At the heart of every ship, whether ashore or at sea, are the Sailors that make up the crew and carry out the Navy’s missions with precision and dedication,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

“The Vinson Sailors recently demonstrated this in our execution of a highly successful 7th Fleet deployment and continue this legacy of excellence at home in San Diego.” During the USS Carl Vinson’s most recent deployment the ship was underway for 262 days, conducting dual carrier operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations and integrated training between surface and air units. USS Carl Vinson was the first aircraft carrier to deploy with a combination of fourth and fifth-generation platforms within Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 that represent the “Air Wing of the Future,” including the F-35C Lightning IIs and the CMV-22B Ospreys. Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers, such as USS Carl Vinson, and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.

“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Arm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.” With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy. Hartman and the sailors he serves with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service. “My biggest accomplishment to date was completing my recent deployment,” said Hartman.

“It involved working long hours and being away from my wife and kids, which was tough.” As Hartman and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy. “Serving in the Navy means being a part of something bigger than myself,” added Hartman. “I am a part of a team committed to excellence.”