St. Mary’s Boys and Girls Are MIAA State Champions: St. Mary’s Boys Basketball Roars past Watertown to Claim Division 3 State Title

There were tense moments for the St. Mary’s High School boys basketball team who had won all 26 previous games it played in the state of Massachusetts this season.

But in a second half of team basketball that was an absolute clinic, the Spartans erupted for 27 points in a third-quarter takeover, and proceeded to roll to a 71-40 victory over Watertown and claim the Division 3 state championship.

The 2022 MIAA Division 3 Boys Basketball Champion

As usual, the Spartans (28-1) had multiple stars in victory. Ali Barry, a senior captain who scored his 1,000th career point this season, was the leader with 21 points. Omri Merryman was brilliant in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his 19 points in electrifying fashion. David Brown Jr. scored 11 points, dished out six assists, and again showed his rebounding skills with six caroms.

Brown, a 5-foot-9-inch guard, closed the show with a spectacular dunk in the fourth quarter. It was the perfect ending to an All-Scholastic junior season for Brown, who averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals per game.

Nick Sacco, a 6-foot-4-inch forward from Saugus, contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds in his usual, dependable role off the bench. Super sixth man Anthony D’Itria, whose 14-point effort versus Dover Sherborn was a highlight in the run through the tournament, also contributed to the victory.

And the main man on defense all season, Derick Coulanges (8 points), made his presence felt at both ends of the court.

“Derick was the best defender in our league, hands down,” lauded Coach David Brown. “He always faced the opposing team’s leading scorer, whether it was a point guard or a forward. Derick always did his job by shutting that player down. He shut down Watertown’s leading scorer to two points, and when you do that, you’re most likely going to win the game.”

Henri Miraka overcame some injuries during his career to help lead St. Mary’s to the title.

“We don’t win a state championship without Henri,” said Coach Brown. “He’s a leader and one of my better defenders. I’m so happy for him as well.”

St. Mary’s played one of the toughest schedules in the state and claimed every crown in its path.

“It’s an amazing season when you look at the schedule that we played,” said Brown. “We faced eight Division 1 teams in the state of Massachusetts and went 8-0. We went down to Florida, and we beat two very good teams and lost one in overtime.”

St. Mary’s 28 wins – included a 26-game winning streak – is the most ever by an MIAA school.

Brown said the team had several goals at the beginning of the season. Those included being the Lynn city champions, winning the Catholic Central League championship, and ultimately claiming the biggest prize of all, the Massachusetts state championship.

Brown thanked the St. Mary’s community for its support of the program. “I want to thank the administration at St. Mary’s, Head of School Dr. John Dolan, Principal David Angeramo, Vice Principal Jim Ridley – and obviously I believe I work for the best AD in the state, Jeff Newhall, who is the girls basketball coach, but he also does a tremendous job for all the sports at St. Mary’s,” said Brown.

Much credit must go to the St. Mary’s administration, who kept the school advancing fully and without a break in the vital, classroom learning experience during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years.

“Dr. Dolan is amazing,” said David Brown Sr.. “He puts the students first. He makes sure the academic and athletic experience is excellent for every student in the school. Our team can’t thank him enough for his exceptional leadership of our school and his support.”