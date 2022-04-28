News The Rev. Fr. Nicholas Tsoukalas Leads Greek Easter Celebration by Journal Staff • April 28, 2022 • 0 Comments The Rev. Fr. Nicholas Tsoukalas led the Greek Easter service and celebrationSunday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. The beloved pastor of the church, who began his distinguished career in 1966, will be stepping down from his spiritual leadership of the Lynn parish in October upon his 80th birthday. Pictured from left, are Dennis Katramados, the Rev. Fr. Nicholas Tsoukalas, David Solimine, who delivered the blessings in the Italian language, and Cantor Kostas Paragios.