LaFratta Named Head Football Coach at Lynn English

Anthony LaFratta has been named the new head football coach at Lynn English.

LaFratta, 30, previously served as an assistant coach at Lynn English, Wakefield, and Saugus last fall.

Interestingly, LaFratta was a ballboy when his father, John LaFratta, was an assistant coach on former head coach Gary Molea’s staff. John will now return as an assistant on his son’s staff.

“Even though I went to Peabody High, I’ve been a Bulldog my whole life,” said LaFratta. “I used to go to all the English games, so it’s a really cool moment and a huge honor.”

LaFratta played football at Peabody and is a 2014 graduate of Salem State University. He teaches U.S. History at Lynn English.

“Anthony is a first-class guy who is known as an excellent teacher in our building,” Athletic Director Dick Newton said. “The students have a lot of respect for him and he’s well-liked.”

English will be playing its third season as a member of the Greater Boston League after leaving the Northeastern Conference.