Catalyst Housing for Homeless Young Adults Coming to Lynn in 2023

Special to the Journal

The top two floors of 57 Munroe Street in downtown Lynn will soon serve as a supportive housing option for homeless young adults (ages 18-24).

Harborlight Homes in Beverly (formerly Harborlight Community Partners) and The Haven Project in Lynn have formed a joint venture partnership to create Catalyst Housing. The two organizations submitted a proposal for 23 supportive housing studio apartments for homeless young adults; a 24th unit will house an on-site Resident Manager. This effort will be a supportive-service model with wraparound services provided by The Haven Project. Harborlight coordinated the state application process and will oversee construction of the project.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito announced that Catalyst Housing is one of 11 affordable housing projects to receive funding in the form of direct subsidies, tax credits, and housing vouchers. Lt. Governor Polito, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy and Undersecretary Jennifer Maddox all emphasized the need across the state for the creation of supportive housing for our most vulnerable residents, particularly amidst a housing crisis. Catalyst Housing does just this and will be underway soon as a result of this state funding award.

“The Haven Project team is incredibly excited for the opportunity to provide this kind of support and permanent housing for homeless youth,” says Tracey Scherrer, Executive Director of The Haven Project. “We are currently seeing an unprecedented rise in youth homelessness in our community, we know this initiative is needed and will change lives. We are grateful for our partner in this effort, Harborlight Homes, as well as the support from the Baker-Polito administration.”

“We are honored to partner with The Haven Project on this critical effort,” states Harborlight Homes’ Executive Director, Andrew DeFranza. “This undertaking is a bold step in creating this much-needed supportive housing for young adults.”

Construction is expected to begin in early Spring 2023.

The Haven Project is currently the only organization north of Boston dedicated specifically to providing age appropriate, wraparound services to a growing and vulnerable

17-24-year-old homeless population. The Haven Project’s goal is to equip and empower homeless or imminently homeless young adults with the skills and support they need to be safe and self-supporting. For more information, please visit havenproject.net.

Harborlight Homes (formerly Harborlight Community Partners)) is a non-profit, Massachusetts-certified Community Development Corporation. Harborlight Homes develops, manages, and advocates for quality, service-enriched housing that is affordable and inclusive, and collaborates with communities to cultivate just, equitable and sustainable housing opportunities vital to the health and strength of the North Shore. For more information visit www.harborlightcp.org.