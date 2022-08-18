Local Students in the News

Local Students Named to Dean’s List

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:

David Barrios of Lynn

Rayya Chek of Lynn

Tallia Dudley of Lynn

Jasmairy Marte of Lynn

Stephen Ong of Lynn

Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

