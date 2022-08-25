City Clerk Rowe Talks Early Voting During Visit to Lynn Senior Center

Special to the Journal

City Clerk Janet Rowe, along with Election Coordinator Sarah Bullock and Bilingual Clerk Wendy Prudencio, visited the new City of Lynn Senior Center on Friend Street for a “ Coffee with the City Clerk” session.

Rowe discussed vote by mail, early voting, and new precincts in the city.

Lynn City Clerk Janet Rowe visited the Senior Center to talk about voting in the Sept. 6 Primary. Pictured at the Center are, from left, Senior Center Director Chris Gomez, Janet Rowe, Bilingual Clerk Wendy Prudencio, Election Coordinator Sarah Bullock and Council on Aging Chair Dianna Chakoutis.

Council on Aging Chair Dianna Chakoutis ( who is also the Ward 5 councilor) and Senior Center Director Chris Gomez were also on hand for the presentation.

Rowe also announced the following information for the Sept. State Primary.

Early Voting will be held in City Hall on the following dates:

Saturday and Sunday, August 27, 28th, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday-Friday, August 29 – September 2, during regular business hours:

Mon. Wed. Thurs: 8:30 a.m.to 4 p.m., Tues. 8:30 a.m. to 8:00pm and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Votes will be cast for: Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Treasurer, Auditor, Rep. in Congress, Councillor, Senator in General Court, Reps. in General Court for District 8, 9, 10, and 11, District Attorney, and Sheriff. Sample ballots for all wards and precincts are available on the City website and in the Election office for public viewing.