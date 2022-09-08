Serena Williams Is An Inspiration for Everybody

We wish to add our voice to the universal acclaim for tennis star Serena Williams, who played her last match this past week at the U.S. Open.

The life story of Serena and her sister Venus, as depicted in the movie King Richard (named after their father), would be too fantastical even for Hollywood if it were not true.

Their rise from the hard-scrabble asphalt courts of Compton, California, to the pinnacle of tennis greatness, in which they overcame the obstacles of overt racism and near-poverty, serves as an inspiration for all of us. Their success is a testament to the virtues of hard work, dedication, and perseverance in the face of adversity.

We congratulate Serena Williams on her success as the greatest female athlete of all time and wish her the best of luck in her life off the court in the years ahead.