The Baker-Polito administration announced $10.9 million in federal grant funding to improve road safety across the Commonwealth including $64,972 going to Lynn Police Department for Municipal Road Safety Program. More than 180 municipal and state agencies completed a competitive grant process by submitting plans for improved traffic safety training, equipment, and enforcement. Together, these efforts align with Massachusetts’ Annual Highway Safety Plan that describes the state’s safety trends and guides improvements for the year ahead.

“From the time we took office, our administration has prioritized the safety of all residents and visitors who share the use of the Commonwealth’s roads,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through investments like the ones we are announcing today, we are continuing to work with local partners to strengthen safety for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and communities.”

“We remain committed to delivering support to local officials who understand the positive effect of sustainable roadway safety,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Every tool made possible by today’s grants empowers police to educate the public about our Commonwealth’s laws, reduce speeding, renew our commitment to wear seat belts, and properly address all forms of distracted and impaired driving.”

Since taking office in 2015, the Baker-Polito Administration has distributed approximately $70 million in highway safety grants. The Office of Grants and Research (OGR) within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security serves as the state administering agency for federal funding sources, including: the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and the source today’s grant awards, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Safe roadways are achieved through strong federal, state, and local partnerships. These grants support our shared goal of reinforcing good driving behavior, deterring impaired and distracted driving, enhancing law enforcement training, and identifying data-driven solutions,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “I commend the Office of Grants and Research for their excellence and ongoing work to deliver vital resources that improve public safety across the Commonwealth.”

“The Office of Grants and Research is committed to working closely with our partners across the state to ensure safety on our roads and in our communities. This funding will support data-driven efforts to address threats to roadway safety in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Kevin Stanton, Executive Director of the Office of Grants and Research.