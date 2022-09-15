News Goldfish Pond 42nd Fun N’ Flea Market Day by Journal Staff • September 15, 2022 • 0 Comments A bright warm day brought out the people for the 42nd Annual Goldfish Pond fundraiser. An array of rental table space was set up surrounding the pond walkway. Anything and everything were available for one’s interest to view, and of course, to purchase an item or two. This traditional fundraising event never disappoints anyone. All proceeds benefit the Goldfish Pond Association to maintain the grounds, purchase flowers, and upkeep the water fountains flowing. Pictured above, Goldfish Pond Association members – Ward 3 Councilor Coco Alinsug, Trish Greene, Sunil Gulab, Ursula Driscoll, Howie Stowe, Dakotah Bontos, Steve Rogers, Nikki Simard, Jacque Fitzhugh, Jackie Berman, and Jill Oliver.