Lynn Station To Close on October 1 for Needed Improvements

Lynn Commuter Rail station on the Newburyport/Rockport Line will close on October 1, to address potential station deterioration issues. Seeking to take proactive measures to advance rider and employee safety, the MBTA is completely rebuilding the station as part of the Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements Project. Following discussions with stakeholders and members of the community, alternate travel options during the station closure will include a free shuttle bus from Lynn to Swampscott station until a temporary platform is built.

“During the closure of Lynn station, I want to assure riders that alternate travel options will be available. Bus Routes 441/442 and 455 connect to Wonderland for Blue Line subway service. Additionally, a shuttle bus will operate between Lynn and Swampscott for riders who would like to board at Swampscott until a temporary platform is built,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “I want to thank our Lynn riders and the Lynn community for their continued patience as we make these critical upgrades, investments, and improvements at the station.”

The MBTA’s Capital Programs team will continue public outreach and public engagement efforts as the MBTA moves toward the goal of safety improvements with the rebuilding of Lynn station. The MBTA will also host a virtual public meeting to discuss the work to be accomplished and details of the station closure. Details regarding the public meeting will be posted at mbta.com/events soon.

During the station closure, riders may use Bus Routes 441/442 and 455 from Lynn to connect to Wonderland station for continued Blue Line subway service into Boston. Riders may also use free shuttle bus service from Lynn station to Swampscott station. Although Swampscott is a Zone 3 station, Lynn riders who board at Swampscott may purchase Zone 2 tickets and passes. A temporary platform will also be constructed at Lynn and will serve Lynn station riders until station construction is complete. While buses will continue to operate at the station during the closure, bus stop areas may be moved to accommodate construction. Riders are encouraged to checkmbta.com/Alerts for full information on service alternatives.

With $72,519,591 allocated in the MBTA’s FY23-27 Capital Investment Plan, the Lynn Commuter Rail Station Improvements Project includes modernization work as well as station upgrades. The Lynn Commuter Rail station closure is being advanced to address safety concerns about deteriorating conditions of the station and associated infrastructure, and to accelerate the station rehabilitation project. The closure will allow the MBTA to expedite existing conditions surveys, to finalize design activities, and to advance early demolition work. The new Lynn station will include a new high-level center-island platform and canopy; accessibility upgrades, including new ADA-compliant elevators at both ends of the platform; new stairs and ramp, signage, and wayfinding improvements; track improvements; and other associated infrastructure improvements. When complete, the station’s upgraded structure will improve safety, accessibility, and the customer experience.

The specific length of time for the station closure will be determined when the station design is fully complete, and the MBTA will communicate these details to riders as they become available.

For more information, visit mbta.com/LynnStation, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or [email protected]