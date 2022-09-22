Brown, Coulanges Lead St. Mary’s Past Winthrop

The Saint Mary’s and Winthrop football teams could meet again in the state playoffs, but for now the Spartans showed they have the clear edge, defeating the Vikings, 37-14, at Miller Field last Friday night at Miller Field in Winthrop.

David Brown Jr. and Derick Coulanges displayed the two-tiered firepower of the St. Mary’s offense that has now produced 78 points in two victories. Brown, who took many snaps at quarterback, rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Brown showed he can throw the ball very effectively as well. His 41-yard completion to 6-foot-4-inch receiver Nick Sacco on a key fourth- down play kept a Spartans’ scoring drive alive.

Sacco was covered very well on the play, but Brown put the football where Sacco could use his size and athleticism to make the catch. Jack Marks had one catch for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Koulanges is the new breakout star for St. Mary’s as the 6-foot senior running back had 24 carries for 155 yards and touchdowns, including a 69-yard run for a score.

“Derek Koulangess had a phenomenal game,” lauded St. Mary’s head coach Sean Driscoll.

Meanwhile, linebacker Joel Maggs led the Spartans’ defensive effort with 13 tackles. Tommy Falasca was credited with 10 tackles and a safety.

Winthrop scored first on a Welvis Acosta 1-yard run, followed by a two-point conversion for an 8-0 advantage.

But the Spartans would score 30 unanswered points over the next three quarters, as Coulanges and Brown took turns establishing the running game.

Brown’s 7-yard TD run in the final minute sealed the impressive victory. Placekicker Michael Anderson had a perfect 5-of-5 performance on points-after-touchdown.

For St. Mary’s coach Sean Driscoll, it was a happy homecoming. Driscoll is a former Viking player and head coach and the town’s beloved parks and recreation director. In addition to leading his team to a decisive victory over a strong divisional foe Friday night, Driscoll also learned that he will be honored with induction into the Winthrop High Athletic Hall of Fame at the Nov. 5 ceremony.

Driscoll talked with reporters after the game about his triumphant return to his hometown.

“This place [the Town of Winthrop] is a special place,” said Driscoll. “I still work in the town, and I know a lot of these kids from my parks and recreational program over the years. It felt different coming back to this field. Winthrop has a good program and a great coach. You saw how they came out in the first quarter with us. They gave us all we could handle. I was a little disappointed with how we started, but I think once we settled into the game, we played pretty well, especially in the second half. I thought we overpowered them in the second half.”