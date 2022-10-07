Crighton announces $400,000 grant for Barry Park playground equipment

State Sen. Brendan Crighton is proud to announce alongside the Lynn legislative delegation that the City of Lynn has been awarded $400,000 for Barry Park playground equipment through the State’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant Program.
This upgraded playground equipment will be the final phase of a three-part plan to improve Barry Park. The first phase was installing a splash pad that opened over the summer and the second phase is replacing concrete bleachers with new aluminum bleachers and improved landscaping.