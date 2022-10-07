Crighton announces $400,000 grant for Barry Park playground equipment

State Sen. Brendan Crighton is proud to announce alongside the Lynn legislative delegation that the City of Lynn has been awarded $400,000 for Barry Park playground equipment through the State’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant Program.

Shown is Barry park, which will be receiving new and updated playground equipment thanks to a grant from the State.

This upgraded playground equipment will be the final phase of a three-part plan to improve Barry Park. The first phase was installing a splash pad that opened over the summer and the second phase is replacing concrete bleachers with new aluminum bleachers and improved landscaping.