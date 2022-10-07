News Lynn Veterans Council Presents Patriot Award by Journal Staff • October 7, 2022 • 0 Comments Lynn Veterans Council President, Charles Dineen, presented the first annual Patriot Award to Mayor Jared Nicholson and EDIC Executive Director James Cowdell on Sept. 28. During this past summer, the Freedom Fish Lynn boat trip for Veterans was organized through the efforts of the City Lynn, Director Veteran Services in Lynn, Michael Sweeney said, “This Award went to Freedom Fish Lynn for their efforts of hosting a wonderful event for veterans.” Members of the Veteran Council, an organization for all Veterans in Lynn, met with Mayor Nicholson to discuss issues affecting Lynn veterans. The Veteran Council is an umbrella organization that represents veteran’s organizations in the city. Shown above, Lynn Director of Veteran Services Michael Sweeney (Army),Veteran Council Roger Comeau (Army), Veteran Council President Charles Dineen (Army), Mayor Jared Nicholson, Veteran Council Vice-President Wayne Johnson (Army), and EDIC Executive Director James Cowdell.