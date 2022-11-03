Lynn Voters Head to the Polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8

Lynn residents will join voters statewide Tuesday in selecting the next governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

City Clerk Janet Rowe said that polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Residents have been vigorously participating in the mail-in balloting and the early voting (in-person) processes leading up to Tuesday’s general election.

The governor’s race and the ballot questions, especially Questions 1 and 4, appear to be driving up the turnout for the election.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll are running mates on the Democratic Party ticket for the gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial positions. If elected, Healey would become the first woman in state history to be elected governor by the voters (Jane Swift served as governor of Massachusetts after Gov. Paul Cellucci was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Canada in 2001).

Geoff Diehl (governor) and Leah Allen (lieutenant governor) are running on the Republican Party Ticket. Running on the Libertarian Party ticket are Kevin Reed (governor) and Peter Reed (lieutenant governor).

State Reps. Dan Cahill, Peter Capano, and Donald Wong are unopposed in their bids for re-election. State Sen. Brendan Cahill is also a candidate for re-election.