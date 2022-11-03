Veterans Appreciation Breakfast at Knights of Columbus

The Father Driullette 4th Degree Assembly 390, a separate part of the Lynn Knights of Columbus, held a Veterans’ Appreciation Breakfast thanking veterans for their service. Faithful Navigator Charles Rowe explained the role of the Assembly as he stated, “We take part in civic, patriotic, faith, and charitable events. He continued to say, “Whether you served around the world or in country, veterans made a difference protecting and preserving freedoms in society that we enjoy each day. Today is a tribute to all who have given by serving. Hopefully, it is a sign of our appreciation and gratitude for your service to America.”

Capt. Wm. G. Shoemaker Post 345 Adjutant Jack Marino said, “The Missing Man Table is to remember soldiers who served. Let’s remember, pause, and recognize the MIAs and POWs who are missing from our ranks. They are unable to be with their loved ones; we give them a humble privilege and bear witness for their continued absence. This table is a place of dignity and honor.”

Attending was Michael Sweeney of Lynn Veterans Services who expressed a thank you to the Knights of Columbus for having this event. He added by saying, “This is a good expression of what a community is all about. It is a community coming together for the Veterans. Thank you to Shoemaker Post for the Missing Man Table which was incredible and to all who made this breakfast enjoyable.”