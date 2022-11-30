St. Mary’s, KIPP Academy Set for Super Saturday at Gillette

Two Lynn football teams, KIPP Academy and St. Mary’s High School, will take the field at Gillette Stadium Saturday for their respective state championship games.

Coach Jim Rabbitt’s KIPP contingent will play undefeated Hull for the Division 8 state title at 10 a.m. Coach Sean Driscoll’s Spartans will play Stoneham for the Division 6 state title at 3 p.m.

Also of note, Lynn’s Marquese Avery will hope to lead St. John’s Prep (Danvers) to victory over Springfield Central in the Division 1 Super Bowl in a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. Avery is a starting linebacker for the Eagles. Former Lynn resident Joenel Aguero also plays for the Prep. Aguero has committed to attend the University of Georgia.

In Other Sports News Brian Vaughan Jr. Leads Classical to Big Win

Lynn Classical junior Brian Vaughan Jr. returned to the football field on Thanksgiving and helped lead the Rams to an 18-0 victory over Lynn English.

Vaughas suffered a serious knee injury in last year’s Thanksgiving game. He underwent two surgeries in December and May and was cleared to play by his physicians in early November.

Vaughan played well, highlighting his strong performance and gallant comeback by throwing touchdown passes to RJ Faessler and John Nasky.

Brian is the son of head coach Brian Vaughan Sr., the former Lynn English All-Scholastic running back and one of Northeastern University’s all-time leading rushers with 2,481 yards.

Vaughan’s daughters, Briana (Worcester Polytechnic Institute Bachelor’s Degree) and Jada (University of Alabama Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees) celebrated their academic achievement in 2022.

East Lynn Pop Warner Update

It was a tough break for the East Lynn Pop Warner 14-Under team who defeated Everett, 14-6, in the New England finals, only to be disqualified from competing in the national finals due to a record-keeping matter.

We understand that the Everett coaches were initially against replacing East Lynn as the New England representative in the Nationals, but eventually decided to accept the invitation. Everett will open play in the tournament Sunday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Sawyer, Devin Announce Duchane Jamboree Schedule

Lynn Classical girls basketball coach Tom Sawyer and Athletic Director Billy Devin have announced the pairings for the Paul Duchane Varsity Girls Basketball Preseason Jamboree to be played on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Lynn Classical High School.

The Jamboree is named in honor of longtime educator Paul Duchane.

The schedule is as follows:

2 p.m. Danvers vs. Medford

2:40 p.m. Swampscott vs. Somerville

3:20 p.m. Melrose vs. Marblehead

4 p.m. Saugus vs. Malden

4:40 p.m. Bishop Fenwick vs. North Reading

5:20 p.m. Billerica vs. Peabody

6 p.m. Lynn English vs. Hamilton Wenham

6:40 p.m. Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s

7:20 p.m. Georgetown vs. Lynn Classical

Newton Announces Ron Bennett Boys Basketball Jamboree Pairings

Lynn English Athletic Director Dick Newton has announced the pairings for the Ron Bennett Boys Basketball Jamboree to be held Friday, Dec. 2 at the Paul Cavanagh Fieldhouse.

The Jamboree is named in honor of longtime Lynn English boys basketball and baseball head coach Ron Bennett.

The schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Revere

4:45 p.m. KIPP Academy vs. Somerville

5:30 p.m. Everett vs. Wakefield

6:15 p.m. Lynn Tech vs. Malden

7 p.m. Melrose vs. Lynn Classical

7:45 p.m. East Boston vs. Lynn English

Gena Restiano Begins College Officiating Career

Former Revere High girls basketball star Gena Restiano has begun her women’s collegiate basketball refereeing career.

Restiano was the girls basketball and softball head coach at Chelsea High School, but decided to leave the coaching ranks and pursue a career in basketball refereeing. She continues to work in the teaching profession in Chelsea.

Restiano has a full slate of refereeing assignment for games for the 2022-23 women’s college basketball season.

Julie Halloran Completes Field Hockey Officiating Season

Julie Halloran, one of the true pioneers in women’s college sports as a Division 1 player at Northeastern University, had a busy fall sports season as a referee.

Halloran was inducted into the Swampscott High School Hall of Fame earlier this year as the legendary former coach of the Big Blue girls basketball team.

Notably, it was Julie Halloran who helped launch the basketball coaching career of Jeff Newhall, who has guided the St. Mary’s program to incredible heights.

Julie’s husband, Paul, is a college basketball referee and an assigner of officials for high school basketball games. He is the former president of IAABO Board 130.