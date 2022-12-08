Girl Scouts in Eastern Mass. Are Now Selling Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts kicks-off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season as Girl Scouts and their troops rally the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. The annual cookie program will run through Friday, March 10th.

Consumers can support their local Girl Scouts by purchasing their favorite varieties including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Adventurefuls™, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades™, Trefoil®, Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie (gluten-free and peanut-free) and Toast-Yay!™.

In addition to everyone’s quintessential favorites, Girl Scouts has a new, online exclusive cookie, Raspberry Rally, which is a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as the beloved Thin Mints cookies. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

“The Girl Scouts Cookie Program is iconic in developing future women entrepreneurs. I have heard many times from women that their first experience in sales was through Girl Scouts,” stated Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts CEO Barbara Fortier. “As we enter what I think is the greatest time of year, I encourage people to remember that when you are purchasing a box of cookies, they are not only delicious but you are supporting a future entrepreneur.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. Girl Scouts’ newly updated Financial Literacy badges offer entrepreneurial playbooks for every age level. From the Cookie Goal Setter badge earned as a Daisy to the Entrepreneur Accelerator for girls in high school, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls financial literacy, planning, budgeting, teamwork, innovative thinking, and confident decision making.

Girl Scout Cookies are $5 per package. There are many ways to support the Girl Scout Cookie program this season:

• If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit gsema.org/buycookies to find a cookie booth (pop-up shop) near you to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop, or to connect with a local troop’s online cookie shop to purchase cookies for a donation or shipment.

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to them to find out how they’re selling cookies.

• Customers can make a purchase in-person or online and designate their purchase for donation to Cookies for a Cause to benefit first responders and healthcare professionals, the military and veterans’ services organizations, local food pantries, and more.

• Visit www.gsema.org to have Girl Scout cookies shipped directly to your door. GSEMA will cover 50% of customers’ shipping costs for all online Direct Ship orders of nine packages or more from February 1 – March 10.

Girls in grades K–12 can join Girl Scouts any time during the year to begin their Girl Scout journey. As girls grow with Girl Scouts, they learn hands-on leadership skills they’ll use to make their mark through the Gold Award and beyond. To join or volunteer, visit www.gsema.org.

For more information on Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts, please visit www.gsema.org, or follow their social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn, for the latest updates on the organization.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts (GSEMA) is 30,000 strong, with 20,000 girls and 10,000 volunteers in 178 communities in eastern Massachusetts, building girl scouts of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. GSEMA is the largest girl serving organization in Massachusetts and the 10th largest Girl Scout council in the United States. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, join, or learn more, visit gsema.org.