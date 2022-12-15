Free COVID-19 Vaccines Through Mobile Van Delivered in Lynn

The Demakes Family YMCA in Lynn has teamed up with the Mass General Brigham Community Care Vans to host COVID-19 vaccines clinics through January.

“We want to keep people as healthy as possible this new year and the mobile van service that MGB provides makes it so convenient for everyone in Lynn to get their COVID-19 vaccine and booster,” say Andrea Baez, Senior Branch Executive, Demakes Family YMCA. “There’s no appointment, no waiting, no proof of insurance needed, just stop down and get the vaccine. The clinics are free and open to everyone in the community, it’s that simple.”

The MGB Community Care Van will be in Lynn on Fridays at the Demakes Family YMCA on Dec. 16 from 9:00am-1:00 pm and Dec. 30 from 10:00am-1:00pm; and on Dec. 9 and Dec. 23 at the Lynn Community Brotherhood at 15 Coburn Street. The van will also be in a number of additional North Shore communities. You can view the full schedule online.

The clinic comes just in time as COVID-19 rates in Massachusetts are on the rise. The number of Mass General Brigham patients with COVID-19 has increased considerably. Cases and hospitalizations were rising prior to Thanksgiving and have accelerated since. The current Mass General Brigham trajectory and wastewater levels are similar to the intense COVID-19 winter wave last year. The CDC continues to issue guidance to wear masks indoors this holiday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, RSV, the Flu and other viruses.

“The goal of the van is to bring access to vaccines closer to the community to make them accessible to everyone,” says Christine Valdes, MD, Medical Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Community Health, Salem Hospital/NSPG and Medical Director, NSPG Saugus. “As the holidays are time to gather with friends and family, we want to help our communities do this as safely as possible by providing COVID vaccines to cut down on transmission and illness severity. We are also providing free COVID test kits for community members to use, if they have any hint of illness, in order to help stop the spread. We continue to recommend hand washing/sanitizing and use of masks in crowded situations. We hope our efforts can help everyone enjoy a healthy and happy holiday season and new year.”

To date, Mass General Brigham has distributed 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine through its mobile van program. In addition to vaccines, the MGB Van will offer free blood pressure screening and at-home COVID tests. The YMCA of Metro North is a leading Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization providing health, fitness, and youth development programs to the nearly 60,000 community members it serves annually. The association awards more than $1,600,000 in financial assistance to members to attend Y Academy early learning and after school programs, summer camps, and evidence-based health programs. Learn more: www.ymcametronorth.org.