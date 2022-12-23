Fuel assistance benefit levels increased to $2,200

At the urging of ABCD and other Community Action Agencies, more LIHEAP funding is now available to people in need this winter. The maximum benefit level has been increased to $2,200, from $1,600 which will help struggling families, individuals and elders to make it through the harsh winter season. ABCD continues to accept new applications for Fuel Assistance and encourages everyone to explore the potential for assistance.

Residents are urged to see if they meet the guidelines for the increased benefit. The program will run through April 30. 2030.

Residents of Boston, Brookline or Newton can apply by calling at 617-357-6012. Residents of Malden, Medford, Everett, Winchester, Melrose, Woburn or Stoneham can call 781-322-6284. Visit bostonabcd.org/heat for information about ABCD’s Fuel Assistance Program including a listing of neighborhood centers.

Application assistance is available in-person by appointment at all ABCD neighborhood centers including:

ABCD Central Office; ABCD Roslindale; Allston/Brighton Neighborhood Opportunity Center; Brookline Fuel Assistance; Chinatown; Dorchester Neighborhood Service Center; East Boston; John F. Kennedy Center; Mattapan Family Service Center; Mystic Valley Opportunity Center; Newton Fuel Assistance; North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center; Parker Hill/Fenway Neighborhood Service Center; Roxbury/North Dorchester Neighborhood Opportunity Center; South Boston Action Center and the South End Neighborhood Service Center.

A Massachusetts-based nonprofit human services organization, ABCD provides disadvantaged residents in the Boston and Mystic Valley areas with the tools, support, and resources they need to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success. Each year, we serve more than 100,000 individuals, elders and families through a broad range of innovative initiatives as well as long-established, proven programs and services. For 60 years, ABCD has been deeply rooted in each neighborhood we serve, empowering individuals and families and supporting them in their quest to live with dignity and achieve their highest potential. For more information, please visit bostonabcd.org.