Brackman, Suckney, Hirsch Ready for Bruins Alumni Game on April 2

Randy Suckney, Gregg Brackman, and Steve Hirsch have played in ten benefit games against the Boston Bruins Alumni Team, raising more than $300,000 for various charities during that span. On Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m. at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, the local trio of icemen will suit up for their final matchup against the Bruins contingent. “This is the eleventh season and our final game playing against the Boston Bruins Alumni,” said Suckney, who is a code enforcement inspector for the City of Peabody. “The charity again this year is the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.” Suckney said that Gregg Brackman, owner of the popular G Bar and Kitchen and Little G Market and Eatery in Swampscott, will be the main sponsor of the game. “Gregg has been so gracious in contributing to our efforts,” said Suckney. “He’s a chef, he’s an owner, he’s a hockey player, and he’s great friend. And his restaurant has great food – it’s awesome, there’s something for everyone.” In appreciation of Gregg’s contributions to the game, the local team decided to name itself the “G Bar Good Guys.” Suckney said one of the key players for the Good Guys is Steve Hirsch of Hirsch Landscaping of Lynn. Other skaters include Darren Aizanman, Dave Thibeault, Bill Viega, Vinnie Spinelli, Dino DiPalma, Joe Polito, and goaltender Mike Boccuzzi. “Mike kept the margin away from double digits last year,” jested Suckney. Randy Suckney, Gregg Brackman, Jason Dwyer, and Joe Polito are alumni of Johnson and Wales University in Providence where they were teammates in the men’s hockey program. “We’re bringing up Jason Dwyer from Nashville for this game,” said Suckney. “And my cousin, Ethan Lipsett, from Northeastern, will also be playing in the game. Jacob Aizanman, a senior on the Marblehead High School hockey team who will be attending the University of Florida, will be making his second appearance in the game. “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be fun,” said Aizanman, a grandson of well-known Lynn CPA Roger Volk. “I was lucky enough to play in the game last year. It’s going to be a real challenge for us playing against the Bruins alumni.” The pre-game chatter is that Bruins alumni defenseman Adam McQuaid and goaltender Tuukka Rask may be playing in the game. “Tuukka plays forward for the Alumni team,” reported Suckney. “He skates out. He does not play goalie for the Alumni.” There will be raffle drawings and a silent auction for Bruins playoff tickets, trips to Newport and Nashville, and a hockey stick signed by Bobby Orr. Tickets for the game are $10 for adults, $5 for children. “The game’s going to be a blast,” pledged Suckney.