Alysha Hill Bingham Leadership Foundation Hosts Fashion Show at Lynn Museum

The Alysha Hill Bingham Leadership Foundation held its Third Annual Fantastic Prom Fashion Show April 1 at the Lynn Museum.

Hill Bingham, who holds a Batchelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master’s degree in Leadership, both from Northeastern University, welcomed the many guests to the event that helped raise funds for scholarships for Lynn students. The Foundation has presented eight scholarships to high school students in Lynn.

Hill Bingham said her path to college and success in her professional career was aided by scholarships and mentors.

“I started this Foundation because I wanted to pay it forward – that’s why I’m here,” Hill Bingham told the guests in attendance.

Mayor Jared Nicholson praised Hill Bingham for her superb leadership of the Foundation and her outstanding mentoring and support of Lynn students.

“I am honored to be here on behalf of the City of Lynn to congratulate Alysha on the third annual fashion show,” said Nicholson. “It’s such a great honor to be able to say hello and thank Alysha and her whole team for everything that you do for the Leadership Foundation and the lives that you touch. It’s really an incredible asset for the community to have Alysha and her team setting this example and making these contributions and commitments to those students and supporting them as they navigate the higher education process. For Alysha to take that vision, energy, and commitment to her community, I think it’s a huge boon for our community, and we’re so proud to have her doing that work, so thank you, Alysha, for that.”

Hill Bingham thanked Glitterati for providing the elegant prom dresses and Constantine Costas Voyiagis of A. Voyiagis Tuxedos for provided the men’s formal attire for the fashion show.