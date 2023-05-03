Mary Jane Solimine Was A Wonderful Woman

Our city lost a great lady this week with the passing of Mrs. Mary Jane Solimine on Monday.

Together with her husband, David Solimine Sr., to whom she was married for 65 years, Mary Jane formed a philanthropic couple who donated to many organizations in Lynn in ways both big and small.

The quiet manner with which she personally helped so many for decades brings to mind the words of the poet Wordsworth (which we have paraphrased):

The best portion of a good woman’s life

is her little, nameless, unremembered acts

of kindness and of love.

Mary Jane, who passed away suddenly a day short of her 90th birthday, was loved and admired by all who knew this wonderful woman. Her loss truly will leave an irreplaceable void in our community.

We know we join with all of our fellow citizens in Lynn in offering our condolences to her large and extended family, especially to her husband David Sr.

May she rest in peace.