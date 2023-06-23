Agganis All-Star Week Kicks Off June 25

Agganis All-Star Week starts Sunday, June 25 with the Opening Ceremony and four of the nine All-Star Games that will take place over the course of four days.

The Opening Ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. at Manning Field in Lynn, will include the presentation of 2023 Agganis Foundation Scholarships, five major awards, and the introduction of this year’s Agganis All-Stars in the following sports: girls and boys lacrosse, softball, baseball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer and football.

The lacrosse doubleheader will be held June 25 at Manning Field at 11 a.m. (girls) and 1 p.m., with softball and baseball played at the adjacent Fraser Field that day at noon and 2 p.m.

Action continues Monday, June 26 with the girls and boys basketball doubleheader at Lynn Classical High School at 5:30 and 7 p.m. The boys and girls soccer games will be June 27 at Manning Field at 5:30 (boys) and 7 p.m.

The 61st Agganis All-Star Football Game will close the week on Wednesday, June 28 at Manning Field at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the Agganis All-Star Games are $10 for adults, $7 for students and senior citizens and are available at agganisfoundation.com. Tickets will also be sold at the gate.

The Agganis All-Star Games are played in memory of legendary Lynn athlete Harry Agganis, an All-American quarterback at Lynn Classical and Boston University. He was expected to be the first-round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns, but he opted for a professional baseball career and was the starting first baseman for the Boston Red Sox when he died of a pulmonary embolism in 1955 at the age of 26.

The Agganis Foundation was formed shortly thereafter with a mission of awarding college scholarships in Agganis’ name. Since 1955, the Foundation has awarded more than $2.4 million in scholarships to 1,051 student-athletes. The Agganis All-Star Games serve as a fundraiser for the scholarship program.