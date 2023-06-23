LHAND Awards 27 Scholarships to LHS Students

Special to the Journal

Recently, the Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development (LHAND) awarded nearly $30,000 to 27 Lynn high school seniors at its annual scholarship dinner. The evening was coordinated by Kiara Palomares, Cathy Rowe, and Jason Newhall. In attendance were Mayor Nicholson, along with City Councilors, Rick Starbard, Coco Alinsug, Brian Field, and State Representative Dan Cahill. All of which are strong supporters of the LHAND Scholarship Fund.

Scholoarship recipients from Lynn High School pictured with their scholarship awards.

“Scholarships like these play a significant part in our students’ higher education journey and we’re grateful for the opportunity to support them as they pursue their studies and their goals,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “We send the recipients our best and want them to know that the entirety of Lynn supports them, especially the team at LHAND”.

Aside from its role of providing affordable and quality housing, LHAND also believes in helping city youth invest in higher education. Over the years, the staff at the Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development have built a solid working relationship with the guidance counselors across all the Lynn high schools. Thanks to the efforts of the guidance counselors, LHAND has been able to help many Lynn students.

Scholarship funds are generously donated by individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits to help local students pursue higher education. One of LHAND’s most generous sponsors, Jimmy Connor of McGrath Construction, invests in the LHAND Scholarship Fund year after year. The LHAND Scholarship wouldn’t be as successful as it is if it weren’t for its sponsors.

“This is an important cause for us at LHAND” said Chare Gaeta “We understand the challenge that the climbing cost of education poses to our city youth. For this reason, LHAND tries it’s best to support a number of young adults with scholarships every year.”

This year’s application pool brought about several impressive applicants. After meticulously reviewing all the applications, LHAND’s Scholarship Committee narrowed it down to 27 Lynn students. This years’ scholarship recipients will be attending schools such as: Dartmouth College, Bridgewater State University, Columbia University, Salem State University, Bunker Hill Community College, Northshore Community College, along with several other colleges and universities.

We can’t wait to see what these kids achieve as young professionals. We hope to see them back in a couple of years giving back to the community. The Lynn Housing Authority & Neighborhood Development is excited for another chance to raise money for next year’s graduates at their Annual Golf Tournament fundraising event this September.