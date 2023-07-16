High Bacteria Levels Lead to Local Beach Closings

It hasn’t been the best summer so far for local beachgoers. Following a rainy June and Fourth of

July holiday, many popular local beaches, including Constitution Beach in East Boston and Revere

Beach, were closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels. As of Tuesday, July 11, Swim at Your

Own Risk signs because of the high bacteria levels were posted at Kings Beach and Lynn Beach in

Lynn, and Donovan’s Beach in Winthrop. The 53 beaches closed statewide early this week were

actually an improvement over last week, when the heavy holiday weekend rains led to over 70

closures. Revere Beach and Short Beach in Revere and Constitution Beach in East Boston were closed

to swimming for a time last week, but were reopened to swimming this week.“ The Town of Winthrop

conducts weekly tests of the water quality of 5 beaches in Winthrop for levels of Enterococci which is

an indicator of fecal pollution and possible enteric pathogens,” Winthrop health officials stated.

“When the level exceeds 104 MPN (most probable number)/100 mL, the Town of Winthrop closes the

beach. High levels are usually due to heavy rainfall and usually return to normal levels after a

retest. ”In Revere, DCR and Revere DPW test the water quality weekly during the summer for a

specific type of bacteria; when bacteria levels get too high, the water can become unsafe for

swimming or ingestion. The high bacteria levels typically happen due to high rain events or

circumstances that lead to substantial run-off discharging into waterways. The water will continue to

be tested weekly. Swimming or ingesting contaminated water could result in symptoms like nausea,

diarrhea, stomach cramps, chills or fever. Revere officials stated that if anyone is concerned about

their potential exposure to contaminated water when signage is posted to contact their healthcare

provider. To minimize illness and injury associated with swimming, and to notify the public about the

quality of beach water, the state’s Department of Public Health collects beach water quality data from

local health departments and the DCR. All public and semi-public bathing beaches in Massachusetts

are monitored for fecal indicator bacteria (FIB), and on occasion, harmful algae. Monitoring occurs

during the beach season, which begins when the school year finishes in mid-June and ends during the

weekend of Labor Day.