Mr. Las Vegas Brings His Best to Lynn: Legendary Performer Wayne Newton Thrills The Crowd at the Lynn Auditorium

From his electrifying opening “Viva Las Vegas” to his dramatic closing “My Way”, Wayne

Newton showed the audience at the Lynn Auditorium Sunday night why he stands atop the list of all-

time performers in the entertainment capital of the world and the music world itself. Known as Mr. Las

Vegas for his reign on the stage for many years on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, Newton masterfully

combined his singing of hit songs with brilliantly executed video clips of his appearances on such

television classics as the Ed Sullivan Show, the Jackie Gleason Show, Dean Martin Show, and the

Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Legendary singer and entertainer Wayne Newton and popular comedian Dave Russo of Malden, who opened the show, are pictured backstage Sunday at the Lynn Auditorium.

Through the wonders of technology, Newton also performed an amazing duet with the late Sammy Davis Jr., a member of the famed Rat Pack. Video clips and old photos also showed Newton performing and interacting with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Lucille Ball (during a singing and acting appearance on the Lucille Ball Show).A clip of Newton’s humorous appearance in the “Vegas Vacation” movie starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo was also shown on the large screen situated on the stage. But it was Newton’s singing of such hit songs as “Danke Schoen”, “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast”, and “Red Roses For A Blue Lady,” that had the crowd standing and cheering all night. Adding a special touch to the show was the fact that his wife, Kathleen McCrone, served as the narrator for the show. “Ladies and gentlemen, I cannot tell you what a great thrill it is to walk out here and see such smiling, happy faces – welcome,” Newton told the audience in his introductory remarks for the show which was aptly titled “Wayne Newton: Up Close and Personal.

”Newton said he has a fondness for the North Shore, having appeared before in Lynn

and nearby Revere, where he performed at the Frolic nightclub on Revere Beach Boulevard. Newton,

who makes a towering presence on stage at 6 feet, 2 inches tall, also thanked Malden-based comedian

Dave Russo, for opening the show. Russo said he was honored to be in that role. He had previously

opened a show for Newton on a USO Tour for the troops in 2005.“It was exciting. It’s a huge notch in

the belt,” offered Russo. “I met Wayne two decades ago, and I’m a big fan. He’s a legend in the

entertainment industry. ”Victoria, a fan from Burlington who purchased a souvenir T-shirt and

presented a rose to Newton during the show, said, “He’s just a great entertainer. I think he’s so sweet,

he’s wonderful. ”Steve Haley, sales manager for the Hilton Garden Inn, East Boston, where Newton

and his entourage stayed during their visit, said the show at the Lynn Auditorium was “simply

superb. ”“The show brought back so many memories, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see

a true legend perform,” said Haley. “My wife (Bridget) and I also had the opportunity to meet Wayne

and Kathleen, and they are the nicest people. ”Wayne Newton put on a show that the fans at the Lynn

Auditorium Sunday night will remember forever. They spent two glorious hours with Mr. Las Vegas,

Wayne Newton, a man who has brought joy to so many with his talent and his support of the U.S.

Armed Forces during a majestic, seven-decade career in the business.