As Opioid Deaths Decrease, City Looks To Continue Trend

With opioid overdose deaths in Lynn trending downward, the City is taking steps to build on that progress. Last year, there were 31 deaths attributed to opioid overdoses through June. This year, that number was 13, a decrease of 58 percent, putting the City on track to have the lowest number of deaths since 2013. “While we have seen a significant drop in opioid overdose deaths so far this year, combatting this issue remains a top priority for our community,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “Any loss of life is regrettable and we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can as a community to prevent it.” This year, the mayor’s office launched an Opioid Abatement Funds Working Group (OWG), comprised of individuals and organizations that have knowledge and experience with substance use disorder and harm reduction, including Healthy Streets, Lynn Community Health Center, Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy, and the Lynn Police Bike Unit. The working group made an initial recommendation to address some urgent needs, presented in a proposal to the mayor called the Community Harm Reduction and Wellness Accessibility Initiative, an evidence-based approach to increase access to naloxone (Narcan) and harm-reduction supplies. “Any sign of progress is encouraging and the decline in overdose deaths so far this year is certainly a positive trend,” Nicholson said. “While it is still early in the course of this trend, the preliminary assessment from our experts point to the availability of lifesaving Narcan likely being an important driver, among other factors.” A few weeks ago, Lynn’s interim Health Director M.J. Duffy Alexander administered Narcan to a man overdosing on the steps of City Hall, saving his life. As part of the Wellness Accessibility Initiative, the OWG proposed the purchase of one harm reduction vending machine, which will be supplied with Narcan, fentanyl test strips, condoms, sharps containers, hygiene kits, Covid test kits, band aids and more. There will be no cost to the community to access those supplies. “The City has truly embraced health and harm reduction in order to improve access to resources in the community,” said Candice McClory, Lynn’s opioid program specialist. “This shows the City’s commitment to forward thinking and evidence-based practices in response to the opioid crisis, which is what is desperately needed to save lives and lead with compassion.” In addition to the vending machine, as a secondary Narcan distribution method the plan is to purchase five naloxone boxes to be located throughout the City. Each box will be supplied with nine Narcan kits and replenished by the City. The total cost for the vending machine and naloxone boxes is expected to be about $15,000, including delivery, setup, supplies and inventory tracking for one year. The goal of this pilot program is to assess the effectiveness of this strategy in increasing accessibility to harm-reduction supplies and the impact on the number of fatal overdoses occurring in the community. “After providing overdose education and naloxone in Lynn for almost 20 years, I am very pleased to see the City fully embrace harm reduction efforts to save the lives of people who use substances,” said Mary Wheeler, program director for Healthy Streets. “The vending machine will include treatment and other health resources for people who do not feel comfortable accessing these resources in traditional settings.” Nicholson said the initiative is consistent with the City’s desire to pursue all potential means of combatting the opioid crisis.