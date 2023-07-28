Lynn Has Designs on a Cleaner City

Special to the Journal

As a part of its ongoing efforts to keep Lynn clean and reduce waste in green spaces, the City purchased 75 Bigbelly barrels that have been placed in 27 parks across the City. The barrels are larger than a typical 55-gallon drum model and contain a solar compactor, allowing for maximum capacity.

There is also a component that sends an electronic message when the barrel is full which will assist the City in routing their trash pick-up routes more efficiently throughout parks. The Bigbelly barrels, which were purchased with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, will help to promote the city’s commitment to mitigating the ongoing trash problem and environmental justice in neighborhoods, while highlighting the creative talent of the youth in the community. The Mayor’s Office, in collaboration with the City Council and Planning Department, launched a school district-wide project that invited students to electronically submit vibrant and creative designs for display on the barrels. This project aligns with both the City’s and Bigbelly’s mission of youth education and civic engagement as a tool for sustainability and reducing litter. In total, 21 students’ artworks were chosen, representing St. Mary’s Elementary School, Pickering Middle School, Lynn English High School, and Lynn Vocational and Technical Institute. “This is an exciting moment for the City,” said Mayor Jared Nicholson. “We have continuously heard from the community that it is a priority to keep the City clean and these students are playing a key role in these efforts. We received great participation in this project and we are thankful to all the students for putting their stamp on our parks.” Those students were recognized by Nicholson and the City Council for their artistic talent and their contributions to the City’s efforts to become a greener community. Councilor-at-Large Brian Field and Ward 5 Councilor Dianna Chakoutis, co-chairs of the Litter Committee, said they are pleased to see the Bigbelly barrels in parks. Both councilors credited the strong collaboration between the City Council, Mayor’s office, the DPW, and other departments to tackle this issue head-on. “The residents want a cleaner city and we are making those investments happen. The artwork from our talented students is amazing. The students really stepped up,” said Field.