City To Host Two Community Events

Following the recent tragic violence that has impacted so many in the community, the City will be offering opportunities for residents to access community resources and supports as well as space to mourn, reflect, process, and discuss next steps.

There will be an open event on Friday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Ingalls Elementary School cafeteria, 1 Collins Street Terrace, for community members to learn about these supports as well as reflect and share their concerns.

There will be targeted outreach to the neighborhoods where the incidents occurred.

Organizations that provide relevant direct services that those neighbors could access are asked to bring multilingual flyers if possible. For those who are part of the efforts to prevent the pain that the families affected and our entire community experienced last weekend, please be prepared to share how others can support and get involved.

The Lynnside Out festival will take place this Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Organizations that empower high-risk youth in the community or provide services for helping people cope with trauma that would like a table space can contact Jon at [email protected] or Valerie at Valerie.Vong@lynnma.gov, to coordinate or with questions about either event.