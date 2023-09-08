Meaney, Newhall Advance in Tight Ward 1 Election

Candidates Dr. Peter Meaney and Jeff Newhall took the top two spots in the Ward 1 councilor preliminary election Tuesday, setting up an exciting contest in the general election on Nov. 7 for the seat on the Lynn City Council.

Meaney topped the field of six candidates with 480 votes. Newhall was second with 476 votes. Paul G. Gouthro was third with 443 votes, followed by former School Committeeman Michael A. Satterwhite (412), Todd Alan Bacon (213), and Jennifer Long (21).

Ward 1 candidate Jeff Newhall and his wife, Christine Newhall, are pictured at the post-election gathering at Rolly’s Tavern in Wyoma Square.

Candidate for Ward 1 city councilor Dr. Peter Meaney (center) and supporters are pictured on Election Day Tuesday.

A dentist with offices in Lynn, Meaney, 38, was making his first run for public office. “I really just want to thank everybody for coming out and everyone who voted for me and supported me,” said Meaney. “It was a team effort. You could not have done it yourself. I also want to acknowledge my opponents. Each candidate worked hard and ultimately some didn’t get the results they wanted, but now it’s down to two, and we’re looking forward to good things in Ward 1.”

Newhall, 46, is the athletic director and girls basketball head coach at St. Mary’s High School where he has built the state’s most successful girls basketball program. He is a former member of the Lynn School Committee.

“The goal heading into this election eight weeks ago against a very strong and talented field was to come in the top two and advance to the general election,” said Newhall. “Now that we have done that, our team is ready for the next two months of work.”

Megie-Maddrey, Coppola Advance in Ward 4

Natasha Megie-Maddrey and Donna M. Coppola will face off in November for the Ward 4 seat on the Lynn City Council after finishing 1-2 in Tuesday’s preliminary election.

Maggie-Maddrey finished first with 253 votes. Coppola, a longtime member of the Lynn School Committee, was second with 189 votes. Chris Gomez was third with 84 votes.

Low Turnout in Tuesday’s Election

City Clerk Janet Rowe reported a turnout of just under 8 percent for the preliminary election with 4,687 of Lynn’s 59,388 eligible voters casting ballots.

Lynn Preliminary Election Results:

COUNCILOR-AT-LARGE

Brian M. Field 2,029

Hong L. Net 2,022

Brian P. LaPierre 1,955

Donald J. Castle 1,799

Nicole D. McLain 1,494

Jose M. Encarnacion 899

Roger Rogelio Garcia 891

Richard L. Felton 455

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Lorraine Gately 2,034

Sean Reid, 1,990

Andrea L. Satterwhite 1,789

Brian K. Castellanos 1,594

Lenny Pena 1,591

Eric C. Dugan 1,348

Tiffany Jean Magnolia 954

Sandra M. Lopez 911

Judith Wilson 817

Daniel M. Richard 804

Stacy Bryant-Brown 768

Welquiria Leguisamon 531

WARD 1 COUNCILOR

Dr. Peter Meaney 480

Jeff Newhall 476

Paul G. Gouthro 443

Michael A. Satterwhite 412

Todd Alan Bacon 231

Jennifer M. Long 21

WARD 2 COUNCILOR

Obed A. Matul 413

Elizabeth Figueroa 219

WARD 3 COUNCILOR

Coco Alinsug 353

WARD 4 COUNCILOR

Natasha S. Meggie-Maddrey 253

Donna M. Coppola 189

Chris Gomez 84

WARD 5 COUNCILOR

Dianna Chakoutis 213

WARD 6 COUNCILOR

Fred W. Hogan 195

WARD 7 COUNCILOR

John Jay Walsh Jr. 314