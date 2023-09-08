Meaney, Newhall Advance in Tight Ward 1 Election

Candidates Dr. Peter Meaney and Jeff Newhall took the top two spots in the Ward 1 councilor preliminary election Tuesday, setting up an exciting contest in the general election on Nov. 7 for the seat on the Lynn City Council.
Meaney topped the field of six candidates with 480 votes. Newhall was second with 476 votes. Paul G. Gouthro was third with 443 votes, followed by former School Committeeman Michael A. Satterwhite (412), Todd Alan Bacon (213), and Jennifer Long (21).
A dentist with offices in Lynn, Meaney, 38, was making his first run for public office. “I really just want to thank everybody for coming out and everyone who voted for me and supported me,” said Meaney. “It was a team effort. You could not have done it yourself. I also want to acknowledge my opponents. Each candidate worked hard and ultimately some didn’t get the results they wanted, but now it’s down to two, and we’re looking forward to good things in Ward 1.”
Newhall, 46, is the athletic director and girls basketball head coach at St. Mary’s High School where he has built the state’s most successful girls basketball program. He is a former member of the Lynn School Committee.
“The goal heading into this election eight weeks ago against a very strong and talented field was to come in the top two and advance to the general election,” said Newhall. “Now that we have done that, our team is ready for the next two months of work.”
Megie-Maddrey, Coppola Advance in Ward 4
Natasha Megie-Maddrey and Donna M. Coppola will face off in November for the Ward 4 seat on the Lynn City Council after finishing 1-2 in Tuesday’s preliminary election.
Maggie-Maddrey finished first with 253 votes. Coppola, a longtime member of the Lynn School Committee, was second with 189 votes. Chris Gomez was third with 84 votes.
Low Turnout in Tuesday’s Election
City Clerk Janet Rowe reported a turnout of just under 8 percent for the preliminary election with 4,687 of Lynn’s 59,388 eligible voters casting ballots.
Lynn Preliminary Election Results:
COUNCILOR-AT-LARGE
Brian M. Field 2,029
Hong L. Net 2,022
Brian P. LaPierre 1,955
Donald J. Castle 1,799
Nicole D. McLain 1,494
Jose M. Encarnacion 899
Roger Rogelio Garcia 891
Richard L. Felton 455
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Lorraine Gately 2,034
Sean Reid, 1,990
Andrea L. Satterwhite 1,789
Brian K. Castellanos 1,594
Lenny Pena 1,591
Eric C. Dugan 1,348
Tiffany Jean Magnolia 954
Sandra M. Lopez 911
Judith Wilson 817
Daniel M. Richard 804
Stacy Bryant-Brown 768
Welquiria Leguisamon 531
WARD 1 COUNCILOR
Dr. Peter Meaney 480
Jeff Newhall 476
Paul G. Gouthro 443
Michael A. Satterwhite 412
Todd Alan Bacon 231
Jennifer M. Long 21
WARD 2 COUNCILOR
Obed A. Matul 413
Elizabeth Figueroa 219
WARD 3 COUNCILOR
Coco Alinsug 353
WARD 4 COUNCILOR
Natasha S. Meggie-Maddrey 253
Donna M. Coppola 189
Chris Gomez 84
WARD 5 COUNCILOR
Dianna Chakoutis 213
WARD 6 COUNCILOR
Fred W. Hogan 195
WARD 7 COUNCILOR
John Jay Walsh Jr. 314