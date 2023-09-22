News

Chief Court Officer John Nerich Honored At Retirement Celebration

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy were among the dignitaries honoring Chief Court Officer John Nerich at a retirement celebration at the Lynn District Court. Nerich served with distinction
for 27 years at Lynn District Court and 33 years overall in the state court system. A capacity crowd of colleagues, friends, and family members attended the celebration and gave Nerich a standing ovation as he entered the courtroom for the celebration. Additional coverage, including John Nerich’s heartfelt retirement
speech, will appear in the next edition of the Lynn Journal.

