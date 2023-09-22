News Chief Court Officer John Nerich Honored At Retirement Celebration by Journal Staff • September 22, 2023 • 0 Comments Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson and Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy were among the dignitaries honoring Chief Court Officer John Nerich at a retirement celebration at the Lynn District Court. Nerich served with distinctionfor 27 years at Lynn District Court and 33 years overall in the state court system. A capacity crowd of colleagues, friends, and family members attended the celebration and gave Nerich a standing ovation as he entered the courtroom for the celebration. Additional coverage, including John Nerich’s heartfelt retirementspeech, will appear in the next edition of the Lynn Journal.