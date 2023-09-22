St. Mary’s Coach Sean Driscoll Earns His 100th Career Coaching Victory

St. Mary’s High School mhead football coach Sean Driscoll candidly told reporters after last Friday night’s game that he didn’t think victory was a likelihood when his team was trailing Winthrop by 14 points late in the third quarter.

But freshman Maxwell Parent led the way back with two touchdowns and the game-winning extra point, and the Spartans delivered a thrilling 15-14 victory over the Winthrop Vikings at Manning Field.

St. Mary’s head football coach Sean Driscoll talks to reporters following the Spartans’ 15-14 victory over Winthrop.

And with that stirring comeback, Sean Driscoll, the former Winthrop head coach had his 100th career victory. Sean’s son, Dylan Driscoll, the former Winthrop High star quarterback and assistant athletic director at St. Mary’s, and Chris Beranger, the former Winthrop High and UNH football star, are assistant coaches on the Spartans’ staff.

Driscoll was asked to assess the significance of Win No. 100.

“This is right up there with our Super Bowl victory [in 2022], because obviously the circumstances of having a young team and playing a very good team [Winthrop] and seeing how our kids were resilient and had every excuse in the book to just cash it in during the fourth quarter and give up – but they came back and fought hard and it’s a good sign for the future,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll said one of the key plays in the game was Tyler Guy’s excellent 1-on-1 tackle on Nick Cappuccio at the 1-yard line after catching a pass from Matt Noonan.

“We know Nick’s skill and talent, and obviously on their big plays, they’ll look for their big-play guy,” said Driscoll. “So, I think it was a matter of Tyler’s speed to the football and recognizing what was going on, and being able to make that play. It was a huge difference in the game.”

Ernie Panias recovered a fumble late in the third quarter to launch the Spartans’ comeback. Nicholas Marks helped set up the game-tying touchdown when he found an open spot in the Winthrop defense and caught a 17-yard pass from quarterback Yaniel Belliard, who had scrambled before throwing an across-the-field strike to Marks.

“Yaniel made the play, and it was a big one. Nick deserves credit for staying with the play and getting open,” credited Driscoll.

Parent rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14-14. Driscoll then made the decision to go for the PAT instead of the two-point conversion and Parent booted the game-winning point.

“Maxwell Parent had a great game,” summarized Coach Driscoll.

AD Jeff Newhall Congratulates Coach on Milestone Win

St. Mary’s High School Director of Athletics Jeff Newhall, who has built an athletic powerhouse at the school, was at the game and personally congratulated Driscoll on his 100th victory.

“Our entire school community is proud of Sean and happy to honor him for this outstanding coaching achievement,” said Driscoll. “He led our football team to a state championship last year, but he’s also making a positive off-the-field impact on his student-athletes. We’re grateful to Sean and his staff for their exceptional leadership of our football program.”

Winthrop’s Cadigan Also Lauds His Former Colleague

Winthrop coach Jon Cadigan also congratulated Driscoll, his former Viking coaching colleague, on the 100th victory milestone.

“I wish it didn’t happen against me,” jested Cadigan initially. “No, I’m very happy for Sean. Coach [Tony] Fucillo gave me my first job coaching, and then Sean gave me a promotion when I was a very young coach and I don’t know necessarily if I were ready for it, but he believed in me. I’m happy for his success at St. Mary’s. There’s no one who works harder at it than Sean. He deserves this milestone. I do hope we see St. Mary’s down the road [in the MIAA playoffs].”