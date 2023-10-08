Extraordinary Literacy Achievements Recognized: Campbell and Moreno Honored With ELLA Awards

The Celebrate Literacy Day Committee is thrilled to announce the recipients of this year’s Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award (ELLA) – Amanda Campbell and Diana Moreno. These outstanding individuals have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and commitment to promoting literacy and language learning, making a profound impact in their communities and beyond. The Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award recognize and celebrate the exceptional efforts of not-for-profit organizations and individuals who have significantly contributed to the advancement of literacy, especially among English Language Learners (ELLs). The awardees have been selected for their remarkable achievements and for going above and beyond to elevate, improve, promote, and increase access to literacy and higher education for countless individuals striving to enhance their language skills and embrace the transformative power of literacy. Amanda Campbell is the Deputy Director of the Multilingual Education Department at Lynn Public Schools. She is a passionate educator with over two decades of experience, who has made significant contributions to dual language learning models that celebrate the gifts of bilingualism. Her tireless efforts have helped countless immigrant and newcomer students integrate into their new communities and use their existing learning to build on new knowledge and English language development. Diana Moreno, Assistant Vice President of Membership Development at Metro Credit Union, has spearheaded numerous projects to increase financial literacy rates among marginalized communities. Her involvement with various non-profit and grass roots organizations reflects her passion for this work and tireless effort to ensure that language barriers do not hinder anyone’s access to financial knowledge and opportunities. Diana and Amanda’s passion for literacy has inspired educators and volunteers to be agents of positive change within the communities they serve. Their commitment to empowering communities and promoting literacy has not only improved academic outcomes but has also played a significant role in breaking the cycle of poverty for many individuals. “We are thrilled to honor Amanda Campbell and Diana Moreno with the Excellence in Literacy Leadership Award,” said Saritin Rizzuto, Founder of CLD and Co-Chair of the planning committee. “Their exceptional contributions to promoting literacy and supporting English Language Learners have made a lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals. Their dedication and vision truly embody the spirit of the ELLA Awards, and we are proud to recognize their achievements.” The ceremony will take place on November 16th at 5:30 pm at the Lynn Museum, where Amanda Campbell and Diana Moreno will be presented with the awards. The event will also provide an opportunity to learn more about their inspiring work and the importance of literacy in transforming lives. In its 12th year, Celebrate Literacy Day was founded to create awareness about literacy and education while highlighting the important work of grassroot nonprofit organizations and community leaders. The planning committee is made up of a group of volunteers For more information about Celebrate Literacy Day & the Excellence in Literacy Leadership Awards Reception or to schedule interviews with the award winners, please contact Laura Luna at [email protected] or 617-388-7977.