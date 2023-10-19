Candidates Night for Lynn City Council Being Held by E. F. Gilmore DAV

Special to the Journal

The E. F. Gilmore DAV of Swampscott/Lynn will be hosting a candidates’ forum for Lynn City Council candidates on Monday October 30 at 6:30 P.M. at the Lynn Campus of the North Shore Community College. The forum is being co-sponsored by the North Shore Community College Veterans Service Center. “While the DAV is non-partisan and we do not endorse or support candidates, we do encourage our members to get involved and participate in the electoral process”, said Jeffrey Blonder, Commander of the E. F. Gilmore DAV. “As a veteran I know the sacrifices that my fellow veterans have made in order for the citizens of this area have the freedom to vote.”

“While we hope the candidates address their plans to assist veterans in the City of Lynn, veterans are also concerned about most of the issues that most Lynn residents are concerned with”, Blonder added.

The forum is open to all residents and refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact Commander Jeffrey Blonder at 617-967-6892.