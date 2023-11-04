Lynn Classical Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Ceremony

The Lynn Classical High School Athletic and Alumni Achievement Induction Ceremony Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held Sept. 22 at the Nahant Country Club.

The individual inductees were: George Agganis, Class of 1959, Hannah Byrne, Class of 2011, Rick Comfort, Class of 1967, Magnolia Contreras, Class of 1986, Harry Coppola, Class of 1963, Louis Eaton III, Class of 1996, Takeya Faison, Class of 2004, Kenneth Green Jr., Class of 1996, Brian Mahoney, Class of 1968, John Meklis, Class of 1990, Attorney John C. Mihos, Class of 1964, Mark O’Toole, Class of 1978, Christine Kostan Newhall, Class of 1998, and Mark Tarmey, Class of 1997.

Also inducted were the Lynn Class 1993 and 1994 Division 3 state championship basketball teams consisting of the following players: Simon Fiahlo, Calvin Johnson, Marcos Echevarria, Nicio Echevarria, Louis Eaton, Eric Lane, Steve Powell, Steve Fotopoulos, Julio Sanchez, Chuck Coukos, Joe Barteaux, Greg Wigfall, Matt Laurino, Jason Harris, Rich Ramsay, James Taggert, Jeff Waldron, Idris Forde, and Keith Ridley.

Tom Grassa was the head coach.

The Selection Committee members are Classical Principal Amy Dunn, Athletic Director William Devin, Hall of Fame Chairman Dr. Dan Dill, and LCHS Alumin Association President Gene Constantino.

Dr. Dill and Mr. Devin made the presentations to each inductee at the dinner.