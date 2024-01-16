Obituaries 01-12-2024

David Raymond Doucette

Of North Dakota, formerly of Lynn

David Raymond Doucette, 68, of Rugby, North Dakota died at his home on December 29. David was born on January 15, 1955 in Lynn to Raymond and Elsie (Abel) Doucette. He was raised in Lynn and graduated from high school in Salem in 1973. Even in high school he displayed his talents of woodworking by making furniture and served as a teacher’s aide in the class. He continued on working as a woodworker and construction in the area. He married Caroline Anne Greenleaf on December 30, 1978 in Nashua, New Hampshire. Dave was employed at CabTech where he worked in the cabinet factory as a woodworker. In 1993, he started SamSara Cues in Nashua and in 2000 moved the company to Rugby, North Dakota. The Company was globally renowned for manufacturing high quality award winning exquisite pool cues. One of his cues was purchased by Middle Eastern Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei. The cue was inlaid with precious stones, various metals, including gold and a variety of exotic woods. The business which is still in operation, was sold in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Caroline and a sister, Victoria Jane Doucette, and his mother-in-law Ann-Marie Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Judith Lymburner. There will be no services held. Www.niewoehnerfh.com.