Mayor Nicholson Will Deliver His State of the City Address Jan. 30

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson will deliver his State of the City Address Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Nicholson, a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, will speak about the numerous accomplishments of his mayoral administration and outline his goals for 2024.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson’

In a letter to residents, Mayor Nicholson wrote:

“In 2023, we took bold steps and achieved significant accomplishments and milestones, as well as meeting several of our goals for the year. We faced difficult moments in 2023 as well, and we continue to believe that coming together in the hard moments and marking our successes is important to the overall health of our community.

“This progress would not be possible without our amazing team in the Mayor’s Office and throughout City Department, our close collaboration with the City Council, School Committee, state and federal delegation, and our partnership with community leaders.

“It is an honor to serve as your Mayor and I am excited to enter 2024 with an ambitious agenda to continue to drive the City forward. All that we have accomplished would not have been possible without the support of our community. Thank you to all who helped make our progress possible.”