Estelle Revelotis, well-known, Lynn resident, pillar in the community

The Lynn community paid its respects at memorial observances Jan. 29 for well-known, lifelong resident Estelle Revelotis.

The Rev. Fr. Christopher Foustoukos, Presiding Priest at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Peabody, and the Rev. Fr. Alex Orphanos, Presiding Priest at St, George Greek Orthodox Church in Lynn, led the funeral service.

Estelle was secretary to the Rev. Charles L. Mihos at the Lynn Church and retired from the Lynn Public School Clerical Department. The late Rev. Mihos’ grandson, Lynn attorney Charles Mihos, was one of the attendees at the service. Also, in the assemblage of family and friends at the church were former Lynn School Committee member Donna Coppola and her husband, Harry Coppola.

Estelle made a highly visible and joyful presence at events held by Lynn organizations such as the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce and the respective parishes in Lynn and Peabody. She attended many political campaign receptions, showing her enthusiastic support for the candidates. She was an usher at the Lynn Auditorium where she enjoyed seeing her friends at shows. She closely followed the Lynn City Council, attending meetings at City Hall.

Estelle took pride in seeing her photograph at events published in local newspapers.

Sen. Brendan Crighton was among the dignitaries paying tribute to Estelle Revelotis upon her passing.

“Estelle was a pillar in the community,” said Crighton. “Everywhere we went, whether it was political-based, community based, or just folks of Lynn getting together – we could always count on Estelle’s smiling face and her very quick wit. She was a friend for the whole community. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and her very extended network of friends throughout the community. She’ll be greatly missed but not forgotten. Every event I go to now, you’re thinking of Estelle, because she was always there. She may not be there physically, but she’s there in spirit and on our minds.”