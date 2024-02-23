North Shore Chamber presents 2024 Business Expo March 21

North Shore Chamber of Commerce invites the community to its 2023 Business Expo on Thursday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody.

The Expo, which is the largest business expo in the region, will feature vendors and exhibitors in all areas of business and industry showcasing their products, services and resources.

The event offers a chance to meet with 70 vendors, network with business associates and professionals, make connections and more.

Numerous free seminars and presentations will be held throughout the day. Topics will include: what employers should know about hiring an intern, office ergonomics, protecting your business from scams and frauds, streamlining HR workflows, maximizing your Chamber membership, and effective LinkedIn strategies. Seating is limited so advance registration is required.

Many of the participating businesses are hiring, so bring your resume and business cards, and introduce yourself to your potential next employer. Giveaways and raffles are also planned.

Admission to the Expo floor is free.

In conjunction with the Expo, The Chamber is hosting a Business Insight Breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and an Expo Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A breakfast panel led by Wellpoint General Manager David Morales will explore one of the most pressing issues facing employers today. Morales will moderate the discussion — “Can Employers Save Health Care?” — focusing on how employers facing rising healthcare costs can engage in a way that will make a difference. The panel will include Eileen McAnneny, executive director the Employer Coalition on Health Care, and several other leaders in the field.

State Auditor Diana DiZoglio will give the keynote address at the luncheon. DiZoglio, a Democrat from Methuen, was elected auditor in 2023 and has pushed for stronger transparency and accountability of tax dollars. Shortly after taking office, she announced her intent to conduct an audit of the state Legislature, which she says is allowed under the state’s Constitution. After facing litigation from the House and Senate, she has now moved to bring the issue to voters in the form of a ballot question.

Reservations for the breakfast and lunch are required and can be purchased on The Chamber’s website.

The Expo’s Platinum Sponsor is Wellpoint (formerly UniCare). Title Sponsors include Silver Lining Solutions, National Grid, Eastern Bank, Essex Apothecary, North Shore Community College and M&T Bank. Corporate Sponsors are: Newburyport Bank, Hawk Visuals, Insource Services, Inc. and Prime Group.

Visit The Chamber’s website, northshorechamber.org, for all the details on the Business Expo, to reserve a seat for a seminar, or to purchase tickets for the breakfast or luncheon.

The North Shore Chamber is the hub of the North Shore business community. Its mission is three-fold: to advocate on behalf of businesses and their interests; to educate through topical seminars and insightful programming; and to collaborate by connecting businesses, organizations, and people through networking opportunities and events focused on the collective success of the membership and advancement of the region’s overall economy. To learn more, visit northshorechamber.org.