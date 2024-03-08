State grant will help Lynn become more accessible

The City’s Disability Commission has received a state grant geared to improving compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $34,260 grant will be used to improve access at four public buildings: City Hall, Lynn Public Library, Senior Center and DPW headquarters, according to Christopher Gaeta, chair of the Disability Commission.

The funding will be used to improve signage for handicapped parking areas, including van-accessible parking at City Hall. There will also be braille signs installed in the buildings, insulation on pipes and special door knobs and fixtures.

“This is exciting news,” Gaeta said. “These changes will help us better serve our residents with disabilities.”

As part of the grant application process, the City was required to conduct a self-evaluation of its ADA compliance and develop a plan for ways in which it could improve.

“Making our buildings more accessible for all of our residents is a priority,” Mayor Jared C. Nicholson said. “We appreciate the hard work of the Disability Commission in obtaining this grant that will help us accomplish that.”