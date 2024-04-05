Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn’s annual celebrationluncheon set

Special to the Journal

Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn’s 36th Annual Celebration will be held at the Hilton DoubleTree in Danvers on Thursday, April 11. “It is always exciting to announce the date of our Annual Celebration Luncheon as it is an opportunity to celebrate our girls along with being a harbinger of spring. This year’s theme Building the New Generation of Leaders illuminates the inspiring spirit of the event that galvanizes the community and showcases the essence of our mission to empower girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” says executive director Deb Ansourlian.

Highlights of the afternoon include the presentation of the 2024 Smart, Bold, and Strong Award to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. and 2024 Girl Hero Awards and the recognition of the Girls Inc. National Scholar recipeints. This year’s Alumna Speaker is Aryana Richardson, (need title). The event will be emceed by Emmy Award-winning anchor on NBC 10 Boston Latoyia Edwards.

Sponsors to date include Annual: United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley and Girls Inc., Strong: EBSCO Smart: GE Aerospace, HP Hood, Nick and Chris Meninno, and TQM Wealth Partners and Bold: Comcast If you would like sponsorship information, contact Donna Crotty at [email protected] or 781.592.9744, x243 or visit https://girlsinclynn.org/ways-to-give/special-events/ to register and learn more.