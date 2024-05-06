Former St. Mary’s Ace Newhall Leads Suffolk Past Endicott, 4–2

Lynn’s Lily Newhall earned her ninth victory of the season for the Suffolk University softball team in a 4-2 decision over Endicott College Saturday on the Gulls’ home field in Beverly. With her parents, Jason Newhall and Lysa Newhall, in the stands, Lily allowed six hits, struck out four, and walked two in a strong, complete-game performance. Endicott threatened to overtake the Rams in the bottom of the seventh with runners on second and third and two outs, but Newhall emphatically struck out the final batter to secure the victory. Interestingly, Newhall faced off against former St. Mary’s player Christina Nowicki, who was celebrating Senior Day with the Gulls. While Newhall kept Nowicki (0-for-2, walk) out of the base-hit column in Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nowicki (.313 batting average) had two triples and a double in the nightcap against other Suffolk pitchers to power the Gulls to a 9-1 victory. A sophomore transfer from Saint Anselm College, Newhall improved her record to 9-5. She has a 2.99 earned run for the Rams (17-21). Newhall had a phenomenal career for the St. Mary’s Spartans. She was a two-time All-Scholastic pitcher, posting a 57-9 record with 591 career strikeouts.