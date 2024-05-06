Saint Anselm’s Brady Warren Named NE-10 Rookie of the Week

Saint Anselm freshman Brady Warren of Lynn has been named the Northeast-10 Conference’s “Rookie of the Week” for his performance at the Hawks Spring Invitational April 18 at the Oaks Golf Links in New Hampshire.

Saint Anselm freshman Brady Warren.

Warren tied for sixth place on the individual leaderboard after carding an eight-over 150 for the Hawks. He fired an opening-round 77 and bounced back in the second round, shooting a two-over 73 which featured four birdies. His two-day 150 and birdie-birdie finish helped Saint Anselm earn a third-place finish in the eight-team field. This marks the first-ever NE-10 weekly award for the former Lynn Classical star as well as the first accolade for the men’s golf team this season.

Warren’s impressive performances during the team’s Florida swing helped earn him a promotion to Saint Anselm’s top five. He broke par for the first time in a tournament and finished tied for eighth.

This summer Warren will be competing in the Mass Open, Mass-Am, and Public Links qualifiers, the Amateur Invitational, and the Wampanoag Classic. He will also be continuing in his job as a caddy at the Kernwood Country Club.

Brady is the son of Lynn Classical High School assistant principal Chris Warren and art teacher Leah Warren.