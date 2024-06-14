Element Care PACE opens new site to expand PACE services to seniors in state

Element Care PACE, a non-profit healthcare organization helping older adults live safely and comfortably in their homes, is celebrating the opening of its new PACE site in Lynn, Massachusetts. With 13,000 square feet, the new PACE Center will service as the new administrative headquarters and provide essential, comprehensive medical services and activities to keep adults over 55 healthy and engaged in their community.

“For the last three decades, we’ve taken pride in providing quality care for adults by bringing all medical services under one roof, including interdisciplinary care teams, an emphasized focus on preventive medicine, and a commitment to personalized attention,” said Robert Wakefield, Jr, Chief Executive Officer at Element Care PACE. “The opening of this new PACE site marks the next chapter for Element Care PACE, and the ability to serve more Massachusetts seniors in need.”

Amenities at the new site include a teaching kitchen, library, activities room, sunroom, memory care and exam facilities, gardens, and an enclosed courtyard. The site includes murals in the first floor Woodland Rehab hallway, painted by students in the Raw Art Works youth arts organization. There are also 2Life Communities senior housing apartments being built next door to provide affordable housing solutions for eligible seniors.

The new PACE center opens as a boom is expected in the aging population, with the World Health Organization estimating one in six people in the world will be aged over 60 years or over by 2030. Nationally, Massachusetts is one of two states with the highest number of PACE enrollees.

“As the population of aging seniors continues to grow, it is crucial to provide access to quality, coordinated healthcare,” said Robert Wakefield, Jr. at Element Care PACE. “The aging population in the North Shore communities of Massachusetts will benefit greatly from the expansion of Element Care PACE.”

The Medicare and Medicaid-funded Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provides comprehensive medical services, helps reduce barriers to care and offers a proactive and person-centered approach to senior healthcare, particularly for low-income seniors. PACE unified care teams cover the facilitation of several aspects of medical care including basic well and sick visits, dental, eye, and hearing care, rehabilitation, along with screenings, therapy appointments, and more. Studies show PACE participants have lower rates of hospital stays and readmissions and improved quality of life.