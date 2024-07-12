Second round of grant funding will triple career skills training opportunities

The city of Lynn will receive a second round of funding from a state grant program designed to provide adult education classes in high-demand occupations.

After receiving $200,000 from the Career Technical Initiative (CTI) in 2023, Lynn has been designated for $490,000 this year, which will allow Lynn Tech to offer slots to 60 adults, three times as many as in the first cohort. The original grant funded 20 slots in automotive technology and welding.

The first cohort graduated on June 13, with 11 completing the welding course and seven in automotive tech.

With the additional funding, Lynn Tech will offer 12 slots in both welding and auto tech starting in September, and 12 slots in those courses as well as 12 in plumbing starting in January 2025. The courses cover 200 hours and last approximately 15 weeks.

“We are excited to see this program expand after a successful start,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “Workforce development continues to be a priority and this grant is allows us to provide critical training that will position people for good-paying jobs.”

The application process for the September classes started in early July. For the first cohort, there were approximately 150 applications received in less than two weeks, according to David Gagner, director of cooperative education at Lynn Tech. MassHire, a state agency that offers those seeking employment a range of services, assists in vetting the applications, with Lynn Tech making the final decision on those who are accepted into the program.

“This helps us provide opportunities to people in the community who don’t get to participate in the type of training we offer,” Gagner said. “We’re giving them the opportunity to get better jobs and take care of their families. It’s a win for the community and a win for us.”

Preparing for an interview and writing a resume are among the skills that are included in the training, Gagner said.

The CTI program is a signature program of the governor’s Workforce Skills Cabinet (WSC), chaired by the secretary of Labor and Workforce Development, in collaboration with the executive offices of Education, Economic Development, and Health and Human Services.

The CTI grant program partners with vocational high schools to provide career training and technical skills to adults, especially unemployed and underemployed individuals from underserved populations.

The adults who complete the courses earn certifications in their respective area of study as well as from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), which will be beneficial in finding future employment.

“The goal is to help people get high-wage jobs and having certifications is key to that,” Lynn Tech Principal Fred Gallo said.

The CTI program is administered by Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public state agency under the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) that administers EOLWD grant funding and fosters partnerships between industry, education, and workforce organizations.