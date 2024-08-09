Element Care PACE Appoints Eric Reines, as Chief Medical Officer

Special to the Journal

Element Care PACE, a non-profit healthcare organization helping older adults live safely and comfortably in their homes, announced Eric Reines, M.D., has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer. Reines has served Element Care PACE for nearly 16 years as an internist and geriatrician.

“The Element Care PACE team of dedicated professionals bring medical and nursing care to peoples’ homes, where they are most comfortable. We provide medication, transportation, social activities, as well as physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work and other services. After trying solo, HMO, and hospital practice, I found this model of healthcare so rewarding and successful that I have stayed with it for sixteen years. It is an honor and a privilege to serve as Medical Director,” said Dr. Reines.

As a leader in the field of geriatric medicine, Dr. Reines sees patients enrolled in the Massachusetts Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) and has played an instrumental role in leading interdisciplinary teams to deliver highly coordinated care for adults 55 and older. He also serves as an advisor to the Massachusetts Medical Society’s Committee on Geriatric Medicine and is affiliated with Salem Hospital and Beverly Hospital.

“Dr. Reines brings a wealth of elder care and PACE experience to his new position and is poised to lead us into a successful new chapter,” said Robert Wakefield, Jr, Chief Executive Officer at Element Care PACE. “He helped Element Care provide care to vulnerable patients during challenging COVID surges and his work has made a lasting impact on our patients for nearly two decades. He is well positioned to oversee our clinical operations to ensure quality care with an emphasized focus on preventative medicine, and a commitment to personalized attention.”

The Medicare and Medicaid-funded Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provides comprehensive medical services, helps reduce barriers to care and offers a proactive and person-centered approach to senior healthcare, particularly for low-income seniors. PACE unified care teams cover the facilitation of several aspects of medical care including basic well and sick visits, dental, eye, and hearing care, rehabilitation, along with screenings, therapy appointments, and more. Studies show PACE participants have lower rates of hospital stays and readmissions and improved quality of life.

“In today’s fragmented healthcare landscape, the vision of a holistic approach to well-being remains elusive, particularly for seniors grappling with complex medical needs,” said Wakefield. “Dr. Reines’s patient-first approach and expertise as a practicing internist and geriatric care professional will be invaluable in leading our PACE program as the population of seniors continues to grow.”

“We also want to thank Dr. Joanna Duby for her 21 years of service as Element Care’s former Medical Director, providing exceptional care to countless participants and making a lasting impact on our community.”

The Element Care PACE Program for All Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) is a non-profit healthcare organization with a simple mission: to help older adults live safely and comfortably in their homes and communities for as long as they can, keeping their stays in hospitals and nursing facilities as minimal as possible. Founded in 1994, Element Care PACE was established as a joint venture of the Lynn Community Health Center and Greater Lynn Senior Services to bring PACE to seniors in the community. Element Care PACE has six PACE Adult Day Health Centers in Massachusetts covering the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and the Northeast region of Middlesex County. Learn more at www.elementcare.org