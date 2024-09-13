Good Samaritan Assists Man in Motorbike Incident Annexis Leon Rushes to Scene to Help

Lynn resident Annexis Leon was walking on Revere Beach Boulevard toward Carey Circle at around noontime on Aug. 30.

That’s when Leon, 28, heard cries of “Help” from a nearby residence on the Boulevard where Leon encountered a woman emerging frantically from the back area of the home.

“I went to the backyard to see what was going on and this man in his 30s had a big Harley Davidson motorcycle on his leg,” recalled Leon. “He was bringing the Harley down from a ramp and the bike fell on his legs, and he was lying on the ground.”

Leon, who is 6 feet and weighs 190 pounds and works out daily in weightlifting training, was able to use his strength and remove the 1,000-pound bike from on top of the man’s legs.

Leon said Revere firefighters arrived quickly to assist the individual in distress. Leon credited the firefighters for their swift response and expertise in handling the tense situation.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said firefighters from Engine 5, Group 1, gave aid to the individual who declined transportation to the hospital.

“He [Leon] did a good thing here,” lauded Chief Bright about Leon’s act of goodness.