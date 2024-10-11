Catholic Charities Lynn Food Pantry hosts legislative delegation

Special to the Journal

The Catholic Charities Lynn Food Pantry welcomed State Senator Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) and other members of the state legislative delegation for a tour of its modern pantry on Monday, Oct. 7. The visit came as food insecurity remains a top priority for families and individuals across the region. Since its opening two years ago, the 3,600-square-foot regional Lynn Food Pantry has served over 8,000 clients from Greater Lynn. It is one of four pantries operated by Catholic Charities Boston, one of the largest food distributors for the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB). Sen. Crighton, joined by State Rep. Dan Cahill (D-Lynn), State Rep. Jenny Armini (D-Marblehead), and State Rep.-elect Sean Reid, (D-Lynn), toured the pantry and engaged with both staff and clients. Sen. Crighton has been a strong advocate for the pantry and successfully secured $50,000 in the Fiscal Year (FY25) state budget for its operation. Catholic Charities Boston President and CEO Kelley Tuthill, along with Larry Mayes, Senior Vice President for Government and Community Relations for Catholic Charities Boston, thanked the Lynn delegation for their ongoing support of local families in need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our lawmakers as we continue to assist families and individuals who struggle to afford groceries,” said Tuthill. “Our food pantries are open to anyone facing food insecurity.” Over the past two years, the Lynn Food Pantry has distributed 1.2 million pounds of food. According to the (GBFB), one in three Massachusetts households struggle with food insecurity. For more information visit: https://www.ccab.org/basic-needs/food-pantries/.